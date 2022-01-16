Body discovered near Hulston Mill determined Homicide; Two arrested facing related charges say Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators

GALENA, Mo. — Last month Joplin News First covered the discovery of a nude body in Dade County near Hulston Mill. Dade County Deputies requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC).

Investigation determined cause of death as Homicide. The body was identified as Billy Mack Walker, 59, of Stone County, Mo.

Now the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC announce formal charges have been filed in connection with the death of Walker that occurred on November 20, 2021.

Stone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Friday, January 14, 2022, formally charged Sheila Renee Phillips, 57, and Gerald Keith Hoffman, 54, both of Galena, Mo. with two counts each of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

The homicide occurred in Stone County, and the victim was subsequently taken to a rural location in Dade County.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit filed in Stone County during an interview Hoffman admitted to shooting and killing Walker.

“On January 13, 2022, an interview was conducted with Gerald Keith Hoffman, date of birth May 3, 1966, at the Stone County Missouri Sheriff’s Dept. Hoffman admitted to shooting Billy Mack Walker. Hoffman advise me he went to the residence of Billy Mack Walker, 85 Lakeview Lane, Galena, Missouri, and shot him three times with a .22 caliber gun as Walker sat in a chair in the living room. Hoffman advised me, he and Sheila Phillips wrapped Walker’s body in a blanket and transported him to a gravel road by Stockton Lake and dumped it off the edge of the road. Hoffman explained they returned to 85 Lakeview Lane, and burned Walker’s clothes he was wearing, the blanket they transported him in and the chair Walker was sitting in when he was shot.” CPL D. RILEY, MSHP DDCC

Both Phillips and Hoffman are being held in the Stone County Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.