Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square, enter through the Christmas Light Tunnel

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Vision Carthage kicked off their Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square Friday evening. It’s 37 days of Christmas.

SANTA IS SATURDAY FROM 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Abi Almandinger of Vision Carthage tells us, “I’ve been here since 5 a.m.!” And she said it smiling! Because you can’t deny the Christmas spirit of the Carthage Square. This is something Carthage has never seen!

Ice rink with dozens of skaters. Most of whom have never ice skated before.

Snowmaze of fun with tunnels to go through to find your way out.

Snowzilla Falls is a slide kids can experience going downhill.

Snowman bounce-house is the biggest we've ever seen.

Enter through the Christmas Light Tunnel on the south side of the square. And take some 🤳🏽 selfies or 📸pics while you are there.

Prices vary and if you want to volunteer you can barter your time for admission. Family passes are available so you can visit more than once (generally skating is $5). Click here for complete details on the Vision Carthage website.

Stay with Joplin News First for breaking news and all the fun stuff you don't want to miss, like Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square!