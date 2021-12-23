Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square continues to New Years Day

CARTHAGE, Mo. — These record-warm temperatures are perfect for Vision Carthage and their Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square. They are open until New Years Day! Click for days and hours on their calendar.

The Heartland Band performed Thursday evening in the Light Tunnel. Have you had a chance to experience the fun?

Ice rink no matter the weather!

no matter the weather! Snowmaze of fun with tunnels to go through to find your way out.

of fun with tunnels to go through to find your way out. Snowzilla Falls is a slide kids can experience going downhill.

is a slide kids can experience going downhill. Snowman bounce-house is the biggest we’ve ever seen.

is the biggest we’ve ever seen. Enter through the Christmas Light Tunnel on the south side of the square. And take some 🤳🏽 selfies or 📸pics while you are there.

ALSO VISIT THE WAY OF SALVATION LIGHTS AND SPARKLE IN THE PARK WHEN YOU ARE IN CARTHAGE!

