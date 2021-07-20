Homeless man linked to half-dozen known burglaries across Joplin area; Arrested and sitting in Newton County jail

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday night July 18th, 2021 at 8:38 p.m. officers with the Joplin Police Department assisted the Newton County Sheriff’s Office by responding to First Baptist Church at 41st and Connecticut for an alarm.

Capt. William Davis states in a media release, “Upon arrival officers found a window had been broken and while getting ready to clear the building, a male suspect fled from the church on foot, but was apprehended by a J.P.D. K9.”

The suspect was identified as Brady C. Shafer, age 29, who advised he is homeless here in the Joplin area.

Detectives with J.P.D. responded and during their investigation have been able to link Shafer to the following burglaries:

Bodegas, 515 S. Main Street- reported to JPD on July 11th

Bartlett’s Shoe Company, 303 S. Main Street- reported to JPD on July 12th

New Hope Church, 606 S. Moffet Avenue- reported to JPD on July 17th

St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers Avenue- reported to JPD on July 18th

South Joplin Christian Church, 1901 S. Pearl Avenue- reported to JPD on July 18th

HALF-DOZEN LOCATIONS WHERE SHAFER IS LINKED.

Detectives will be seeking Burglary related charges for these incidents from the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Shafer remains in custody in the Newton County Jail.

Shafer is also facing Burglary charges in Newton County at First Baptist Church, mentioned at the first of this article.







IMAGES FROM SUNDAY MORNING JULY 18, BURGLARIES WHERE JOPLIN POLICE RESPONDED TO INVESTIGATE.

If you believe you are a victim or have information regarding these incidents contact the Joplin Police Department 417-623-3131.