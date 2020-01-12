Home on South Bird under remodel burns

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department was already fighting an active structure fire in the 800 block of south McKinley when they were dispatched to another fire.

9:50 PM reported structure fire at 2112 South Bird for smoke and flames showing at a residence.

Immediately Joplin Fire requested mutual aid of Redings Mill and Webb City help to cover the city while Joplin worked the two active structure fires.

We would learn on the scene in the 2100 block of South Bird it was a home currently under remodel: new windows, new roof, being given a new life.

But smoke was billowing from the roofline and eaves meaning there was fire beneath where one couldn’t see.