Home town based Tarzan Zerbini Circus raise the big tent for shows this week

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Zerbini family have called the Joplin area home for years, basing their nationally known Tarzan Zerbini Circus central offices here. So after closing down for more than a year due to the worldwide pandemic, it’s incredible to come back home.
“Check out the show at our new location, the old Atwoods and Big Lots plaza at 1899 S Madison Street in Webb City, MO,” they state on their website. It’s Thursday through Sunday this week, May 13 – 16.
- Click for Thursday, May 13, 7:30 PM
- Click for Friday, May 14, 7:30 PM
- Click for Saturday, May 15 NOON
- Click for Saturday, May 15, 4:00 PM
- Click for Saturday, May 15, 7:30 PM
- Click for Sunday, May 16, 1:00 PM
- Click for Sunday, May 16, 5:00 PM
The ticket booth is now open daily now at the location so you can purchase them on-site or you can purchase them online.
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! Buy ONLINE or at the BOX OFFICE. Order yours at www.joplincircus.com – SAVE the line, and SAVE…Posted by Tarzan Zerbini Circus on Tuesday, May 11, 2021