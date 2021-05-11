Home town based Tarzan Zerbini Circus raise the big tent for shows this week

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Zerbini family have called the Joplin area home for years, basing their nationally known Tarzan Zerbini Circus central offices here. So after closing down for more than a year due to the worldwide pandemic, it’s incredible to come back home.

“Check out the show at our new location, the old Atwoods and Big Lots plaza at 1899 S Madison Street in Webb City, MO,” they state on their website. It’s Thursday through Sunday this week, May 13 – 16.

The ticket booth is now open daily now at the location so you can purchase them on-site or you can purchase them online.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! Buy ONLINE or at the BOX OFFICE. Order yours at www.joplincircus.com – SAVE the line, and SAVE… Posted by Tarzan Zerbini Circus on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

