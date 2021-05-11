Home town based Tarzan Zerbini Circus raise the big tent for shows this week

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Zerbini family have called the Joplin area home for years, basing their nationally known Tarzan Zerbini Circus central offices here. So after closing down for more than a year due to the worldwide pandemic, it’s incredible to come back home.

“Check out the show at our new location, the old Atwoods and Big Lots plaza at 1899 S Madison Street in Webb City, MO,” they state on their website. It’s Thursday through Sunday this week, May 13 – 16.

The ticket booth is now open daily now at the location so you can purchase them on-site or you can purchase them online.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! Buy ONLINE or at the BOX OFFICE. Order yours at www.joplincircus.com – SAVE the line, and SAVE…

Posted by Tarzan Zerbini Circus on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

TARZAN ZERBINI CIRCUS 🎪 AT THE FORMER BIG LOTS IN WEBB CITY THIS WEEK — WEBB CITY, Mo. — Click to our news tab for tickets and times of shows. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES SHOOT SUSPECT IN ALTERCATION — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article on FSHP. NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES SHOOT SUSPECT IN ALTERCATION — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article on FSHP. CARL JUNCTION MAN CONVICTED — DETAILS RELEASED FROM FBI AND PROJECT SAFECHILD — INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED TO OUR NEWS TAB TUESDAY. BODY DISCOVERED IN NEOSHO RIVER IDENTIFIED, NEXT OF KIN NOTIFIED — MIAMI, Okla. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. BODY DISCOVERED IN NEOSHO RIVER IDENTIFIED, NEXT OF KIN NOTIFIED — MIAMI, Okla. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. THE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST — WEEKEND RECAP — GOOD MORNING FOUR STATES — JOPLIN, Mo. — The biggest live and breaking stories of the weekend. And also we cover fun events that might have occurred. It just depends! This was a busy weekend. Click to our news tab to see the stories you missed from the weekend. LIVE! 4882 E. 7th/US-66, JOPLIN — FIRE AT GREEN FLAG AUTOMOTIVE | THE DENT SHOP >> BIT.ly/2SHoIuh LIVE! 4882 E. 7th/US-66, JOPLIN — FIRE AT GREEN FLAG AUTOMOTIVE | THE DENT SHOP >> BIT.ly/2SHoIuh

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First