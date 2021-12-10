Home suffers extensive damage, Galena Fire assisted by Baxter Springs Fire

GALENA, Kan. — About 7:55 p.m. Cherokee County Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Chicago in Galena, Kan.

Galena Fire Dept, Cherokee County EMS and Galena Police Dept responded. Baxter Springs Fire were requested as mutual aid.

Reports the home was fully engulfed as firefighters arrived to 1009 Chicago St.

The unoccupied home received extensive damage. With brand new packages of shingles in the front yard it’s obvious someone has been working on the residence however windows were mostly boarded up.

Fire investigation continues and we will update with more information as it is released by authorities.