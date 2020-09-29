Home invasion burglary; Suspect stole handgun, keys, then sped off in victim’s pickup

Sgt Jason Stump tells us the adult male suspect is in custody and will be facing multiple felony charges, more information on Tuesday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 9:45 PM Monday night Joplin Police responded to reports of gunfire in the North Heights Neighborhood.

Sgt Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department tell us tonight that it was a home invasion burglary. A white male was reported to have kicked in a door at a residence. Entered the home, stole keys and a handgun. And then left the area in the victim’s silver pickup truck.

Sgt Stump says the vehicle was quickly located by Joplin Police officers. What followed was a short pursuit that ended at E. and North Wall, as the reported stolen pickup stopped. The suspect male would not exit the vehicle initially so non-lethal, beanbag rounds, were deployed by police.

The male was taken into custody. EMS evaluated the suspect and he was taken away in a police cruiser. He will be spending the night in the Joplin City jail.

We will have more information Tuesday on charges and his identity.

