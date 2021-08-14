Home in Joplin’s Sunnyvale neighborhood destroyed by fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday Morning just before 4 AM Joplin Emergency 911 dispatch were alerted to report of flames at a residence on the corner of 35th and McConnell in the Sunnyvale neighborhood.

Joplin Fire Department responded, with a mutual aid request a Redings Mill Fire Dept, Newton County Sheriffs Office, Joplin Police, Newton County Ambulance.

Joplin Fire command arrived to 2101 E. 35th St. announcing residence fully in golfed structure fire, defensive fire, requesting a second ladder truck.

It’s not believed anyone lived in the residence. It’s not believed anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Andy Nimmo tells us no firefighters were injured. And the Joplin fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

