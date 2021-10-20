Home destroyed by fire in Galena, Kansas

GALENA, Kan. — Cherokee County Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire shortly after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Moeller.

Galena Fire, Galena Police, and Cherokee County EMS responded.

Neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames from blocks away as crews arrived to the scene.

Baxter Springs Fire were requested mutual aid and arrived with manpower before midnight.



No one is thought to be at home during the time of the fire, however crews are continuing to work putting out the blaze as of the initial printing of this article.

This was a defensive fire. Meaning firefighters were not able to enter the structure to search for anyone inside. The home was already too far engulfed upon arrival for firefighter safety.

