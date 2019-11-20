Home destroyed by fire in East Town; Investigation begins

Joplin Fire Marshal arrived to begin the investigation and Joplin Police Detectives were present on the scene gathering information

JOPLIN, Mo. — “A working structure fire, 211 South Galena Street. We got a call approximately 1:59 PM. We had units here within three minutes. We had five units and a total of 18 firefighters. The call came in as smoke showing and flames coming from the windows ,” Keith Stammer Joplin Fire Department Public Information Officer tells us from the scene.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire and no resident(s) were to be found nearby. There was a dog inside the house and it was rescued. It is currently at the Vet.

We observed numerous police and detectives on the scene as the Joplin Fire Marshal arrived to begin an investigation. It’s not known how long that investigation will take to determine the cause of the fire.

According to Stammer the home, “From looking at it from the outside it looks like it’s pretty much gone.”

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood as we left late Wednesday afternoon questioning neighbors. If you have any information you can contact the Joplin Police Department 417-623-3131 and ask for the Detectives.