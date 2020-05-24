Historic Low Water Bridge over Shoal Creek; Community effort that saved it from demolition

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 100+ year-old Shoal Creek Low Water Bridge was saved from demolition in a grassroots campaign in 2016. It is now part of the Wildcat Glades walking trail. The actual name is the D.O. Witmer, Low Water Bridge, built c. 1919. However it has not been dedicated as a historical landmark, yet.

CLICK TO VIEW website of the community campaign led by Rod Harsh.

TEXT TRANSCRIBED FROM THE SIGN AT THE BRIDGE AND FEAT. ON OUR SISTER PAGE @JOPLINNEWSPAST ◽️ Prior to the construction of the D.O. WITMER LOW WATER BRIDGE, people were ferried across Shoal Creek, which, as noted in a 1917 newspaper article , had on various occasion sunk, this “proving a source of considerable expense,” not to mention danger. Initially, Witmer proposed improving McIndoe Park by constructing a low water bridge at his own expense. Eventually, he and his wife deeded a strip of land on either side of Shoal Creek to the City of Joplin to be used as a park and the city constructed the bridge. In addition to connecting and providing for numerous generations of Joplin residents.

Harsh told us more last year about the water levels at the bridge.

“Some notes to consider. The LWB only floods when runoff water passes over it, which is not as often as one would expect. The Redings Mill gauge has no bearing on the water depth on Jackson Street. Some years there are no floods over the bridge, while abnormal flooding occurs when heavy rains saturate the runoff lands. Last I heard, the City has not decided to dedicate the LWB to D.O. Witmer….something that I hope happens after the new bridge is opened, perhaps late this summer. In short, the ‘1919’ LWB continues to perform as designed…it allows flood waters to carry debris over and under the bridge until it becomes safe to use, and after 100 years, the bridge is just as strong as it was when it was built!” Rod Harsh, SAVE THE LOW WATER BRIDGE FB PAGE

Click the link to the CHANGE.ORG campaign that saved the bridge.

Low Water Bridge watercolor. Artist unknown, please email us if you know! Click sbecker@KSN16.tv