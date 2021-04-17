Highway speed rollover crash, sends one to hospital

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:15 AM Saturday reports of a single vehicle crash along I-44 eastbound near the east Sarcoxie exit alerted Jasper County Emergency Communications. Semi tractor trailer driver had witnessed a Honda Pilot leave the roadway and rollover.

Sarcoxie Rural Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

One passenger was transported to Mercy Joplin with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial information gathered the vehicle left the roadway just before 25.4 MM, traveled up a steep embankment, at the top crashed into a large stump, scattering debris, and leaving part of the front clip and front wheel at the top. Then rolled down the embankment coming to rest in the south ditch upside down.

LIVE! SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH — OVERTURNED >> BIT.ly/2rVfZr3 * I-44 east 25.4 l, approaching Sarcoxie’s east exit. Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Conditions at the time of the crash: steady light rain, 47°, wet roadway. It’s unknown if weather or conditions were a factor in the crash.

We anticipate more information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol later Saturday. We will update information here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our home page as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

M&M Wrecker removed the vehicle from the scene. There were others in the vehicle, including the driver, who refused medical care and were not injured.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF