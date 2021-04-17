Highway speed rollover crash, sends one to hospital

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:15 AM Saturday reports of a single vehicle crash along I-44 eastbound near the east Sarcoxie exit alerted Jasper County Emergency Communications. Semi tractor trailer driver had witnessed a Honda Pilot leave the roadway and rollover.

Sarcoxie Rural Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

One passenger was transported to Mercy Joplin with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial information gathered the vehicle left the roadway just before 25.4 MM, traveled up a steep embankment, at the top crashed into a large stump, scattering debris, and leaving part of the front clip and front wheel at the top. Then rolled down the embankment coming to rest in the south ditch upside down.

LIVE! SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH — OVERTURNED >> BIT.ly/2rVfZr3 * I-44 east 25.4 l, approaching Sarcoxie’s east exit.

Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Conditions at the time of the crash: steady light rain, 47°, wet roadway. It’s unknown if weather or conditions were a factor in the crash.

We anticipate more information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol later Saturday. We will update information here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our home page as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

M&M Wrecker removed the vehicle from the scene. There were others in the vehicle, including the driver, who refused medical care and were not injured.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

VEHICLE OVERTURNS AT HIGHWAY SPEED ON WET PAVEMENT EARLY SATURDAY MORNING — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. LIVE! FIRST OF THREE CRASHES IN 3 HOURS, I-44 WESTBOUND FRIDAY >> BIT.ly/3dqC3il #3 CRASH JUST WEST OF MERCY 8:15 PM — JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a Full-Size Chevy pickup on it’s side near 6 MM, I-44 westbound. It’s the third crash of the evening. THIRD CRASH I-44 WESTBOUND IN 4 HOURS >> BIT.ly/3dqC3il THIRD CRASH I-44 WESTBOUND 8:15 PM — Reported to be a rollover crash at 6 MM. SECOND CRASH OF FRIDAY EVENING ON I-44 WESTBOUND — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The second crash westbound I-44 Friday evening. This occurred about 7:00 PM as traffic was clearing from a minor injury crash at 8 MM. This is at 3.2 MM. The driver was not injured. Traffic at 7:55 is backed up about 3 miles. THE JOPLIN OUTLAWS BASEBALL TEAM ARE SELLING RIBS ON SATURDAY — JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s summer collegiate team is raising money for their 2021 season. The Food4Less Ribs Fundraiser is Saturday from 10:00 AM - (until they run out)! So get there early for $15 slab ribs. You can drive through and pay outside or inside with your groceries. 2800 East 32nd, Joplin. The team is also looking for family to host players for June and July. Details are in our article. #joplinoutlaws @joplinoutlaws #food4lessfundraiser Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 WESTBOUND, JUST WEST OF RANGELINE; AVOID THE AREA >> BIT.ly/3dqC3il TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 WESTBOUND, JUST WEST OF RANGELINE; AVOID THE AREA >> BIT.ly/3dqC3il TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 WESTBOUND, JUST WEST OF RANGELINE; AVOID THE AREA >> BIT.ly/3dqC3il

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First