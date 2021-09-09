Highway speed rear-end crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 7:00 AM Thursday morning reports of a two vehicle crash, County Road 192 and MO-96. About two miles east of Oronogo.

What’s described as a high-speed rear end crash one witness tells us. More technically defined as a highway-speed crash, one that occurs at 45 mph or more.

CRASH IS JUST WEST OF CR 192, 1/3 MILE.

Injuries are not life-threatening. 

Please use caution driving through this area. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the scene. The crash involves a pick up truck and an SUV. M&M Wrecker and S&S Towing removed the vehicles. 

