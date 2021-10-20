Highway speed crash; SUV turns into path of pickup

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at MO-96 and County Road 90.

Carthage Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Cpl. J.L. Prewitt of Troop D tells us on the scene, just the two drivers were involved. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries. One transported to Mercy Carthage and one transported to Mercy Joplin.

He says the SUV was westbound on MO-96 and turning south onto CR 90. The driver failed to see the full size pickup traveling eastbound at highway speed on MO-96. The crash caused the pickup to roll.

M&M Wrecker removed both vehicles from the crash scene.

NOTE: As in this crash tonight. When speeds are higher than 45 mph in a crash it is normally categorized as a ‘highway speed’ crash.

NOTE: As in this crash tonight. When speeds are higher than 45 mph in a crash it is normally categorized as a 'highway speed' crash.

We anticipate more information in a report from Cpl. Prewitt.