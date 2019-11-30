Highway Patrol state driver swerved to miss a deer; rollover crash resulted

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carthage) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol processed their initial report overnight of a violent rollover crash just North of Carthage on CR 130. Joplin News First was there to capture exclusive images and information.

Crash occurred Friday night at 8:45 PM, according to Corporal B.L. Crockett of Troop D, one mile north of Carthage city limits on County Road 130. It was raining at the time with low visibility. It’s not known if that added to the cause of the crash.

“VEHICLE SWERVED TO MISS A DEER, STRUCK A CULVERT AND OVERTURNED.“ Highway Patrol initial report

Chatter online stated that the southbound vehicle rolled as many as five times, it had just passed Knoll Road on CR 130 heading towards Carthage. The damage to the 2014 Jeep Cherokee shows a total loss from the violent rollover crash.

Trevor Alton, 17, of Carthage, was driving the vehicle. As it rolled a passenger, Lane Pickett, 17, of Carthage was thrown from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries. Pickett was not wearing a seat belt. Only two people are named in the report however perhaps four were in the vehicle altogether.

