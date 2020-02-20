Highway 60 head on crash, no survivors

AURORA / MARIONVILLE, Mo. — Shortly after 10:00 PM Wednesday evening a two vehicle crash between Aurora and Marionville shut down US-60 for hours.

Chief Richard Witthuhn spoke exclusively to Joplin News First at the scene early Thursday morning, telling us there were no survivors in this crash. Two were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroners office.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting us in notifying family,” the Chief stated.

The two vehicles, struck head on, as they were crossing over a bridge. He said due to the massive damages it was hard to determine the make and model of the two. One was a Ford truck and the other an SUV.

More information will be available later Thursday.

Marionville Fire Department, Aurora Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and others assisted.

NOTE: The crash actually occurred in the city of Aurora. However Aurora and Marionville have some shared city services. Chief Witthuhn serves as the helm of both police departments.