High winds affect power today across the area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Empire/Liberty Utilities had areas without power beginning at the beginning of 2020 actually.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies had to close Apricot and Coyote Drive shortly after midnight when the top of an electric pole broke off and a live wire was in the road (see cover image).

A tipster who asked to remain unnamed sent us the photo and said it was scary to see coming up in the dark in the middle of the road!

MORE OUTAGES

2OTH Street Corridor has a major outage around 4:30 PM affecting Home Depot and South Rangeline all the way to Duquesne. However crews were there quickly and our friends at Liberty assured us it would be restored by 6:00 PM.