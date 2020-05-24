High water levels make rivers, lakes and streams a dangerous place to play

JOPLIN, Mo. — Around noon Saturday Diamond Area Fire Protection District were dispatched to a water rescue where a female was reported to be holding onto a log in swift water. The location was Shoal Creek along Old Scenic. Newton County Rescue & Recovery, Redings Mill and Joplin Fire Department were all contacted regarding mutual aid.

Campers along Shoal Creek at Tipton Ford tell us there was a significant amount of EMS rushing through the area at Water’s Edge Campground (old Hwy 71) before noon. “It was upstream from there we were told,” one name withheld tipster who called us.

About 12:30 PM the female was located and rescued from the water suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

McDONDALD COUNTY: Radio reports continued all day long along Elk River and Big Sugar with nearly continuous water rescues. We are still waiting on official information from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. They were very busy when our newsroom contacted them.

REGION: At Lake Taneycomo a 50-year-old Missouri man drown. Confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Lake Taneycomo is an offshoot of Table Rock Lake and is located just northeast of Branson.

AREA HYDROGRAPHS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: