High-speed rollover crash, authorities arrive to find no driver

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 7:00 p.m. Monday evening Newton County Central Communications were alerted to reports of a rollover crash on Aspen Road, just east of Quail Road. A Jeep Liberty rolled into a field.

Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies, Diamond Fire Protection District responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper S.R. Glass of Troop D, assigned to Newton and McDonald County tells us upon arrival there was no one in or around the vehicle. However family were notified and the identity of the driver is known. The driver will be investigated for Leaving the Scene Crash and charges of DWI.

Trooper Glass also noted the Jeep was traveling east, and at a high rate of speed. As the driver lost control nearly 500 feet before coming to rest in the field on the north side of Aspen Road.

Chuck’s Towing removed the Jeep from the field.

The extent of injuries to the driver is unknown. The air bags did not deploy. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone. Check back often for new articles and updates to current stories.

