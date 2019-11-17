High speed pursuit, Joplin to Galena then back to Missouri

JAPSER COUNTY, Mo. — What you thought was a quiet Sunday morning in Joplin turned out a little different for some.

“High speed chase going West 20th towards Galena. Joplin Police following it! They were flying! Oh my goodness it was Nuts!!!!!! They went right on front of my house!” – tipster

“Damn, JPD flying down West 7th. I bet they was doing at least 80, turned on Malang.” – tipster

Pursuit ended West 13th as car pulled into a driveway.

Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Department tells us his officer observed what appeared to be a DWI driver on East 15th Street. As the officer attempted to perform a traffic stop the vehicle fled.

“Speeds on the open highway were 75 mph,” Sgt Isenman tells us. The vehicle traveled west towards Galena, Kansas. Went into Kansas going North and then South and then entered back in to Missouri.

One male driver, the only occupant of the car, is in police custody as they process the car. We can confirm the house it pulled into on West 13th was not the residence of the driver.

Items were thrown from the car during the pursuit. Possibly a firearm the Sgt goes on to say. They are searching along the route.

More information as it’s released by the Joplin Police Department. There were no reported injuries and no vehicle(s) crashed. The driver was taken into custody without incident once the car stopped in the driveway of the residence.