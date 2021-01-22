Heritage Acres House Fire

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before midnight Thursday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to an alarm call of a fire in the Heritage Acres subdivision on HH Hwy at 504 Split Rail Drive.

Carterville fire department responded along with METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carthage and Duenweg were requested for mutual aid almost immediately.

First Carterville unit on the scene observed flames and smoke on the charlie side amd they would be out for attack. Webb City Fire Department also arrived to assist.

Fire was declares under control at 12:41 AM.