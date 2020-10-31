Here’s our list, Drive-by Halloween Light Displays

- DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN LIGHTS
- 21st & Annie Baxter, Joplin CLICK here for Google Maps Directions
- Crow Road & McClelland, Joplin CLICK here for Google Maps Directions
- North Travis Acres & East Gerbitz Road, East Joplin CLICK here for Google Maps Directions
- Kent Ave & North St Louis, North Central Joplin CLICK here for Google Maps Directions
- 19th & Short Street, Galena, Kansas CLICK here for Google Maps Directions
JOPLIN, Mo. — 2020 will go down in history as the most bizarre year with the COVID-19 virus changing our way of life. Hopefully it will be back to normal next year. Until then enjoy the lights and our list!