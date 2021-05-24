Herd of buffalo cause traffic issues in Bella Vista, police herd from roadway

FROM OUR INSTAGRAM — BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department Monday morning ask people to avoid Glasgow Road as, “We are attempting to redirect a herd of buffalo – no, that is not a typo – that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway.” It was about 2.5 hours until additional information was updated that the owner was on the scene and attempting to get them all safely home. As of noon police are still in the Highlands / Branchwood area to direct traffic as some are still wandering into the roadway. They ask if you can, avoid the area. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at FSHP.