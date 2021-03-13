Henkle’s Hardware reunites woman with her cashed paycheck; Henkle’s is hiring for their second location, now in Joplin

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Henkle’s Ace Hardware of Webb City posted Friday evening on social media a message about money a customer found in the parking lot earlier in the day.

“A customer turned in an envelope of money from our parking lot this afternoon.💰💰 It looks like someone may have cashed a paycheck and lost it. To claim it, we need a confirmation of the envelope details and the amount.”

Employees even looked back through security footage to see who could have dropped it in the parking lot, calling many customers on the phone they knew.

Shortly after 8:00 AM Saturday someone came into the store and was reunited with their money.

“OWNER FOUND! We are so excited! At 8:01am a customer called to claim the money. Said she hadn’t slept all night and cried when we told her we had it! Thanks to everyone that got the word out!”

COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“Love that there is still faith in humanity.” T.H.

“It’s amazing someone turned it in especially in today’s society ❤️❤️” M.S.

“I can’t say it’s mine but if it goes unclaimed I will make the sacrifice and take it off your hands.” D.D. (🤣🤣)

“I had just left after making a purchase at the store today, when I got a call from Carrie, trying to find the owner! I was beyond impressed that this young lady took the time to look through the computer and reach out to customers who made a purchase during that time period! Integrity is priceless!” R.R.

HENKLE’S IS HIRING — 2ND LOCATION

We’ve been talking about their second location opening in Joplin at 29th and McClelland. The walls are up and roof is on across the street from Irving Elementary School.

January

January

February

February PROGRESS PHOTOS WE HAVE SNAPPED PAST TWO MONTHS.

They need additional staff and are looking for people to apply. “We are hosting interviews next week [3/15] so get your applications in ASAP. We’ll be training the following week and begin setting the new store on 3/22.”

They are hiring full-time and part-time. If you have a green thumb they are seeking individuals to run the greenhouses and live goods. It’s a continuous position even as seasons change.

Click here to apply online. If you are interested in working one of the greenhouses they ask that you mention it when you apply.