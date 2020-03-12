Helicopter lands at crash scene on Blackberry Road, taking one critical to Springfield

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Around noon Jasper County dispatch were alerted to a head-on crash at Blackberry Road and County Road 52, west of Sarcoxie. The crash involved two vehicles, a commercial sized box truck and a passenger vehicle.

The male driver of the commercial truck was not injured.

In the passenger vehicle, a three year old suffered minor injuries. The female driver sustained critical injuries.

Mercy Lifeline Springfield was launched about 12:20 PM.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies controlled traffic while Sarcoxie Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance attended to the injured. M&M Wrecker from Carthage secured and towed both vehicles.

Blackberry Road (Sarcoxie I-44 BUS.) was closed for about an hour as the helicopter landed to fly the critical female driver to Springfield. The 3-year-old was transported to Springfield via ambulance.

Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted Sarcoxie Police at the crash scene however it occurred in the city limits.

Trooper at the scene told us the eastbound passenger vehicle crossed the center line, striking the westbound box truck head-on.

The roadway was cleared for traffic at 1:20 PM. More information as it becomes available from authorities.

















