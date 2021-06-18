HEAT ADVISORY; Quick-read checklist for people and pets; Follow the weather experts, Chase Bullman and Ray Foreman

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN METRO AREA (TRI-STATE MO/KS/OK) — The National Weather Service at Springfield has issued a Heat Advisory, across the entire Joplin Metro Region, Friday Noon until 7:00 PM.

Heat index values up to 110° expected

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.” NWS SGF
BE SURE TO FOLLOW OUR CHIEF METEOROLOGISTS — WE DO!

HEAT ADVISORY CHECKLIST

  1. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  2. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  3. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
  4. To reduce risk during outdoor work, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
  5. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  6. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1
IMAGES COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SPRINGFIELD. CLICK TO ENLARGE. HOLD ON IMAGE, SAVE TO PHONE TO SHARE IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

PEOPLE & PETS: HEAT ADVISORY QUICK-READ CHECKLIST >> BIT.ly/3gJnVRJ • Extremely hot, heat index could reach 110°. @NWSSpringfield important info. #JoplinNewsFirst #shannbecker #KSN16 #KODE12 @kolr10kozl @KSNLocalNews #mowx #kswx #ozarkswx #okwx https://www.instagram.com/p/CQP34kqny-Q/ VEHICLE OVERTURNS INTO DITCH ON NORTH MAIN AT TURKEY CREEK — JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening Joplin Dispatch received reports of a single vehicle crash on North Main just north of Ozark Christian College. Approximately 2100 block of North Main. VEHICLE OVERTURNS INTO DITCH ON NORTH MAIN AT TURKEY CREEK — JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening Joplin Dispatch received reports of a single vehicle crash on North Main just north of Ozark Christian College. Approximately 2100 block of North Main. VEHICLE OVERTURNS INTO DITCH ON NORTH MAIN AT TURKEY CREEK — JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening Joplin Dispatch received reports of a single vehicle crash on North Main just north of Ozark Christian College. Approximately 2100 block of North Main. MINIVAN OVERTURNS IN SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH — I-49 NORTH — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday reports of a crash near State Route V/35 mm on I-49. PRELIMINARY REPORT — OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL — SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY TRACTOR TRAILER CAUSING IT TO ROLL THREE TIMES — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY TRACTOR TRAILER CAUSING IT TO ROLL THREE TIMES — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. SLIDESHOW: SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY TRACTOR TRAILER CAUSING IT TO ROLL THREE TIMES — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First