HEAT ADVISORY; Quick-read checklist for people and pets; Follow the weather experts, Chase Bullman and Ray Foreman

JOPLIN METRO AREA (TRI-STATE MO/KS/OK) — The National Weather Service at Springfield has issued a Heat Advisory, across the entire Joplin Metro Region, Friday Noon until 7:00 PM.
Heat index values up to 110° expected
HEAT ADVISORY CHECKLIST
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1