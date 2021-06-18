HEAT ADVISORY; Quick-read checklist for people and pets; Follow the weather experts, Chase Bullman and Ray Foreman

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Joplin Health Department is reporting the death of a Joplin resident with coronavirus being a significant condition contributing to the death. This announcement brings the total count to 132 deaths in Joplin. The resident was an 83-year-old female.

City statistics are listed on the COVID-19 dashboard at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus . The dashboard is a collaborative project of the Joplin Health Department and University of Missouri Extension Office’s “All Things Missouri”.