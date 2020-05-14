Head on fatality crash, south Main Street

Head on collision involving a passenger car and a small SUV, sends four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon, one has now died

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1:30 PM Thursday afternoon emergency disptach alerted Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance to reports of a two-vehicle head on crash in the 2300 block of south Main Street in Joplin.

Upon arrival, 2316 S. Main, all persons in both vehicles were in need of medical attention:

Passenger car: One adult male Priority One to an area hospital, CPR in progress.

Passenger car: One juvenile was transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Passenger car: One adult female was trapped in the vehicle and required extrication. Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

One adult female in the SUV required trasnport for non life-threatening injuires.

Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team is working to mark the crash scene.

Capt Nick Jimenez talked to us at the scene of the crash telling us it was a fatality crash. They were working to notify next of kin, Joplin News First and Four States Home Page then waited to release information and images shortly after 4:00 PM with the following information.

On May 14, 2020 at approximately 1:28 P.M. officers were dispatched to 23rd St & Main St. for an injury crash. The initial investigation shows one northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a SUV that was traveling southbound. The northbound passenger car was occupied by three people, all were transported to a local hospital where one adult male was pronounced deceased. The southbound vehicle was occupied by one person was sought medical attention at a local hospital. Joplin Police Major Crash Team is on scene now investigating this crash. Updates will be released as they become available. Capt Nick Jimenez, Joplin Police Department

Cottrils Towing was summoned to remove the vehicles from the crash area. However traffic could still be diverted for a period of time even though the vehicles are not present. MoDOT Emergency Response and Joplin Police are working to divert traffic at 23rd and 24th street.