Head on crash on the Belle Center curve at Central City Road sends both drivers to hospital

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 3:45 p.m. Tues. Jasper County E 911 were alerted to reports of a two vehicle head on crash on the curve of Bell Center and Central City Road, NW of the Joplin, Mo. city limits.

Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Jasper County Sheriff’s’s Deputies, and METS ambulance responded emergency. Missouri state highway patrol were notified.

The crash involved two vehicles and two drivers. Both were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to area hospitals.

H&H Wrecker and Comer‘s Wrecker were summoned to remove the vehicles from the crash scene.

We anticipate more information from Missouri State Highway Patrol, we will update this article here on FSHP.