Head On Crash Halts Traffic along Apricot Road; Crash in Missouri Involved Kansas and Oklahoma Residents

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Monday morning just after 10:00 AM Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a head in crash on Apricot Road, just to the west of Coyote.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

According to the initial crash report released Monday, the crash involved two vehicles and drivers from Kansas and Oklahoma.

Sydney Barker, 20, of Galena, Kansas was traveling east driving a 2006 Nissan Altima. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed Priority 1 to Freeman West in Joplin.

Jimmie Williams, 78, of Commerce, Oklahoma was traveling west operating a 2008 Saturn Outlook, he suffered moderate injuries.

“Crash occurred as [Nissan] crossed center line and collided with [Saturn].”

TPR. J.T. DAY OF TROOP D

Metro Towing was summoned to remove the vehicles from the crash scene. Traffic was halted for about an hour along Apricot Road, 1/2 mile west of Coyote Drive.

