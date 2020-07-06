Head-on crash halts MO-43 in Jasper County Monday morning

Traffic was halted about 75 minutes along MO-43 north of Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just about 8:00 AM emergency 911 was alerted to reports of a head on crash north of Baseline Blvd along MO-43. Asbury Fire & Rescue, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Jasper Fire were dispatched as well as METS Ambulance.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are mapping a crash scene that is stretched at least 100 yards along the road with debris and a passenger car at one end. An SUV at the other.

As the situation developed both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and needed to be extricated. Traffic north and south was halted about 1:15:00.

Unknown injuries to either driver however each was transported to Joplin hospitals by ambulance. Both were awake and alert.

More information as it becomes available from the Misouri State Highway Patrol.

S&S Towing & Recovery removed both vehicles from the crash scene.