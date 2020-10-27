Head on crash closes K-26 south of Galena

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after 4:15 PM Emergency 911 in SE Kan were alerted to reports of a crash south of Galena near Rabbit Lane.

Galena Fire Department responded along with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and ambulance units.

Sheriff David Groves tells us there were four patients transported from the two vehicles involved. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

“The highway is back open.” Sheriff David Groves. 5/33 PM

More information as it is released by the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office.

Road conditions were light ran, wet pavement, temp at 36°.