Kansas Highway Patrol release information on serious US-160 involving Joplin man striking tractor trailer head on

"[Daewoo] was traveling east on U69. [Freightliner] was traveling west on U69. [Daewoo] crossed the center line and struck [Freightliner]." — Kansas Highway Patrol Trpr Dakota Smith of Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The Thursday morning commute was disrupted by a crash that closed US-160 for about six hours, the area between Columbus to Crestline.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol just before 6:45 a.m., Jesse Allen, 42, of Joplin, Missouri, was traveling east driving a 2001 Daewoo Lanos. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to Columbus Mercy Hospital.

Eric Moore, 40, of Glenrock, Wyoming, was operating a 2019 Freightliner. He was not injured. His passenger, Eric Moore Jr., 21, also of Glenrock, was transported to Mercy, Joplin, with minor injuries.

Santa Fe Towing removed the Freightliner. And Alford Towing removed the passenger vehicle.

