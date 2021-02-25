Head-on Collision Closes MO-43 for Crash Investigation

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:40 PM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a serious two vehicle crash on MO-43 north of Joplin near Ivy Road.

Carl Junction Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified and MODOT Emergency Response.

This is a serious crash and you are asked to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSED

MO-43 SOUTH SIDE: Ivy Road

MO-43 NORTH SIDE: MO-96 southbound from roundabout

There are an unknown amount of patients being transported from the scene. Watch for emergency vehicles traveling on North Main.

