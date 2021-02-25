Head-on Collision Closes MO-43 for Crash Investigation

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:40 PM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a serious two vehicle crash on MO-43 north of Joplin near Ivy Road.

Carl Junction Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified and MODOT Emergency Response.

This is a serious crash and you are asked to avoid the area.

  • ROAD CLOSED
  • MO-43 SOUTH SIDE: Ivy Road
  • MO-43 NORTH SIDE: MO-96 southbound from roundabout

There are an unknown amount of patients being transported from the scene. Watch for emergency vehicles traveling on North Main.

Watch for live! updates through the evening from Joplin News First.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First