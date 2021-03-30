Hazy sky observed in Joplin Monday evening, Meteorologist Chase Bullman explains; Smoky conditions also noted in Lebanon, 100 miles away

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening around dark Joplin Fire Department were alerted to numerous neighborhoods with reports of smoke in the area.

“You can really tell here in East Town.” Ashley Reeves, Moderator

“Out near Millennium [Fitness] you can see the smoke and smell it. Is something on fire?” J.B.

We aren’t weather experts but this has happened before so we called KSN 16 Chief Meteorologist, Chase Bullman. He told us the “hazy sky” could be attributed to fires far away from Joplin.

“This haze is smoke blowing in from wild fires down in Arkansas.” He explained to us further along with posting a video graphic that as the sun went down the temperature dropped. So the smoke in the upper atmosphere came down to the surface. It wasn’t coincidental that the haze appeared around 8:00.

It wasn’t just Joplin either. 100 miles northeast the Lebanon Missouri Rural Fire Protection District stated in a media release:

“A lot of our citizens are concerned! Don’t be alarmed yet. To the best of our knowledge, the smoke that we are experiencing in Laclede County is related to fires in central and northern Arkansas. Unless you physically see active flames please disregard the smoke.”

