Hazy skies persist, see the AQI as wildfires out west affect Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. — With winds to the east the hazy conditions persist as smoke from wildfires out west spread across our region.
“Below normal temperatures continue with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. A few locations could see sprinkles or light rain today. Additionally, expect hazy skies as a result of wildfire smoke from the western US.” — National Weather Service SGF
Save this website in your favorites. Fire and Smoke Map from airnow.gov click here: https://fire.airnow.gov/
