Hazy skies persist, see the AQI as wildfires out west affect Joplin area

The page AIRNOW.GOV only offers current AQI readings, not forecast readings.

Current AQI conditions at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Click to AIRNOW.GOV for up-to-the-minute reading (screenshot AIRNOW.GOV).

JOPLIN, Mo. — With winds to the east the hazy conditions persist as smoke from wildfires out west spread across our region.

These are current conditions at 7:13 a.m. You must click the website to see them for the current time you are reading this article.

“Below normal temperatures continue with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. A few locations could see sprinkles or light rain today. Additionally, expect hazy skies as a result of wildfire smoke from the western US.” — National Weather Service SGF

Save this website in your favorites. Fire and Smoke Map from airnow.gov click here: https://fire.airnow.gov/ 

