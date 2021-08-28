See Haven Shepherd qualify for medal race final in Tokyo 200 IM at Paralympics – swim her best time ever

Hometown girl from Carthage is making us all proud at the Paralympic games in Tokyo

CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was a capacity that came to cheer on Carthage girl Haven Shepherd, who was on the the other side of the world. Nearly two weeks ago she flew to Japan for the Paralympic games which began on Thursday.

Her mother Shelly Shepherd invited everyone to the viewing party Friday evening in Carthage on the square at The Woodshed. “I didn’t know how I was going to feel with all these people watching. Like I was was going to be too nervous. But it ended up being so exciting!”

Shelly tells us beforehand that Haven will most-likely need to finish at least with a 3:05 and 8th overall in the preliminaries for the 200 IM in order to advance to the final.

Haven finished 3rd in her preliminary with a time of 3:08:04. And that placed her 8th so she qualified for the final where she will swim for a medal at 4:48 a.m. Saturday morning Joplin time. “That’s her best time ever!” Shelly said!

Rob Shepherd, Haven’s dad, and longtime friend of ours, tells us since it’s the medal race it should get replayed a lot through the day on Saturday.

