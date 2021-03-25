Have you seen this Webb City Man?

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Concerned friends contacted us regarding a missing person, Keith Jarmin, 64, of Webb City, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol have now registered him on their website.

The Webb City Police Department release official information:

“On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:46 hours officers with the Webb City Police Department were contacted in reference to a missing person, Keith B. Jarmin. An acquaintance of Jarmin reported she had last seen him about five days earlier. The acquaintance told officers that she believes Jarmin is suffering from a mental illness. Jarmin is described as a 64-year old white male, 5’11” tall, weighs 200#, with brown hair & blue eyes. Please contact the Webb City Police Department if you have any information on Jarmin’s whereabouts.” WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Call the Webb City Police non-emergency number at 417-673-1911, available 24 hours a day. Or email info@webbcitypd.org

