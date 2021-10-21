Have you seen this teen? Missing in Carthage, Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a teen who has been missing since the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 21, according to a release from the Jasper County Emergency Services.

Ruth Gonzales, 14, was last seen at a residence outside of Carthage and it’s thought she is in the Carthage area.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s office , 417-358-8177, or JASCO, 417-359-9100.

