Have you seen this missing teen? Walking east from Joplin gas station Tuesday

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — JASCO Communications release information overnight regarding a missing teen.

“Please help the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office locate this missing juvenile. Please contact 9-1-1 if you see this missing juvenile or have any information.”

Emily Maus, 16, was last seen near gas station on East 32nd which is also the Jasper and Newton County line.

If you have any information contact JASCO 417-359-9100 or JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF 417-358-8177.

Posted by Jasper County Emergency Services E9-1-1 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

