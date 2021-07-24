Have you seen this missing man? Newton County Sheriff’s office enter missing man into NCIC database

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol add a local man to the missing the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) missing person database, Joseph McClelland, 61.

“Last seen Saturday 7-17-2021 leaving his residence in Stark City, Mo. riding a 1988 Harley Davidson,” according to family.

HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE TO SAVE TO YOUR HANDHELD DEVICE.

If you have seen McClelland or think you might have, call Newton County Sheriff’s office or Missouri State Highway Patrol.

His family tells us this is not normal behavior for McClelland to be gone expended periods of time. His destination they believe, as he was riding his motorcycle, was to a creek at Stark City, Missouri.

Stay with Joplin News First for this Developing News story on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.