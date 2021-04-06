Have you seen these teens? Jasper County Sheriff’s office seeking three who are not from Joplin area

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Three teens walked away from the Turnaround Ranch Youth Facility on West 20th Saturday. All three are not familiar with the Joplin area and are from other counties.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s office tell us:

  • Alexus Crawford, 14 is from Phelps Co.
  • Morgan Holderman, 16 is from Clay Co.
  • Jasmine Holliday, 14 is from Putnam Co.
If you have any information or see any of the three, you are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s office, 417-358-8177 or JASCO 417-359-9100.

1949 SOUTH SNOWBERRY LANE (AKA WEST 20TH), JOPLIN IS WHERE THEY WERE LAST SEEN SATURDAY ACCORDING TO JASCO INFORMATION.

