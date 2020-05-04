“Hail No!” across the area Monday morning

CARL JUNCTION, Mo, — Severe Thunderstorn rolled out of SE Kansas around 9:30 AM Monday spawning a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jasper County. Our good friend Aaron Burd sent us some video from Monday morning around 10:00 AM when he got some hail just north of Carl Junction. Ask his roof what it said? “Hail No!”

BONUS VIDEO THROWBACK: We’ve known Aaron since high school and last year he captured the Carl Junction tornado. We added it to the end of today’s video. Thanks friend for always thinking of Joplin News First. Always some amazing footage… now back to our story!

National Weather Service Hail Size Chart

According to the National Weather Service it looks to maybe be penny to quarter size hail. “Looks small compared to what others have had,” Aaron said. He was referring to yesterday when La Russell, Mo. experienced golf ball sized hail, damaging homes, cars, even killing livestock.



Lisa Brisco Jewett hail images

Name withheld, image.

The above photo is graphic but important to see. Our friend who sent it, name withheld, said of the storm near Avilla, “the storm came up so fast! we just thought about the kids and the cows at first.” It wasn’t until later the chickens were found.

As part of the National Weather Service Warning they alerted the public to damaging hail and the danger to livestock.