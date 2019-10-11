Hail causes damage late Thursday evening

The temperature dropped fast and then the rain became hail in some areas across the region.

West side of Joplin was hit initially. Our first 4 hail photos came from Arbor Hills, Iron Gates, 20th and Schifferdecker.

LIVE VIDEO COMMENTS

“Pea size in webb. Halloween decoration still all good. Whew.” Mechlee

“Heard it hitting the windows in Webb City.” Carla

“Dang. I live by Memorial Hall. So it must have stayed south. Dang!!” Lana

“Wow it completely missed me I’m in mccune is which is 45 mins from joplin.” Donna

“I’m in CJ not a drop of rain.” Lori

‘Nothing happening in Pittsburg/Frontenac.” Corey

“It covered my ground in just a white cover so crazy.” Tina

“We got it here in North height neighborhood too.” Amy

“Small pea size hail in Webb City.” Roberta

“Paint chipped off my car…no massive dents but some paint for sure.” JD

“We had it at 26th and Murphy.” Debbi

Overnight temps will drop into the low 30s. This will be the coldest thus far for fall season.