Gymnastics Coach Arrested on Sexual Charges; Incidents Occurred as Juvenile Victim was Student

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police make an arrest in an ongoing criminal investigation Tuesday after serving a search warrant at a residence.

“On February 2, 2021 Investigators with the Joplin Police Department arrested Kip A. Johnson, age 45, of Joplin, in regard to a statutory sodomy case. The arrest is a result of an ongoing criminal investigation from incidents that have occurred during the years 2018 and 2019. The juvenile victim was assaulted by Johnson, who at the time, was a gymnastics coach for the victim. Investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Mr. Johnson on today’s date.“ JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charges were submitted to the Jasper County and Newton County Prosecuting Attorneys’ Offices and the following charges were filed:

FILED: Jasper County

Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree (2 counts)

Furnishing pornography to a minor

FILED: Newton County

Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree (2 counts)

Johnson is currently being held on a NO BOND warrant.

