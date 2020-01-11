Gunshots barely miss man in home invasion

JOPLIN, Mo. — Little is known what happened shortly after 1:00 PM Saturday when neighbors reported hearing 2-3 gunshots in the 1300 block South Missouri.

SGT William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tell us they we responded to 1302 South Missouri where two men kicked in a door and fire a weapon that narrowly missed a male occupant in the residence.

The two men then fled in a vehicle as fast as they arrived.

He goes on to tell us the vehicle description has not been determined yet. It’s too early to tell with investigators just arriving.

If you have any information you are asked to call the JPD non-emergency line 417-623-3131 press 0 and ask for the officer on duty.

The resident refused medical treatment.

This is investigation is just beginning and we will update the story right here.