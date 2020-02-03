Gunshot proves fatal for man on South Roosevelt

JOPLIN, Mo. — Man who suffered a gunshot wound Monday morning has died. He was transported Priority One from a residence on the west side of Joplin.

Joplin Police stated that two people were shot this moring. Officers responded just before 6:00 AM, “in reference to burglary with gun shots fired.” They identifed the two as one a resident of the home and another was a suspect (media release below).

“Gregory A. Coble, 36 years old of Joplin, MO died at a local hospital after being transported from 1302 S. Roosevelt Ave. Coble was not a resident of 1302 S. Roosevelt Ave, he was an acquaintance of a resident. An autopsy will be scheduled at a future date.”

JOPLIN, Mo. — 5:39 AM reports of gunshot wound victims at an active crime scene, 1302 South Roosevelt in Joplin. Two adults were wounded and transported. Shortly before 9:30 AM new information tells us that a resident of the home and a suspect were the two victims transported. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Capt Nick Jimenez tells us it was a, “reported burglary with shots fired and two victims transported.”

Crime scene tape surrounds the residence on the southwest corner of west Junge and south Roosevelt. JPD tracking K9 has been around the residence, north and west of the proptery. Neighbors are concerned as to their safety. We believe this is a targeted burglary and isolated shooting.

There were children in the home. No children were injured. The family dog, a saint bernard, was also shot and taken to an area veterinarian for treatment. Condition unknown at this time.

However information provided by JPD states that they are seeking additional person(s) who could be involved. Call Joplin Police if you feel you have information. 417-623-3131.

EARLIER: Waiting official word from Joplin Police. No comment as of 7:25 AM.

Avoid the area, West Junge Blvd, as this is an active crime scene.