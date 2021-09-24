Guilty by Association Truck Show #GBATS happening now; Truck convoy for Special Olympics ends at Mercy Park Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s no doubt Joplin is a trucking hub. And it’s definitely no doubt the GBATS show is the biggest trucking show. It culminates Saturday with the Special Olympics convoy with more than 400 trucks to Mercy Park and a free concert.

Hosted by Four States Trucks, home of the Chrome Shop Mafia, at I-44, exit 4.

FRIDAY … registration continues until noon. Town Hall Meeting w/FMCSA, Big Rig Burnouts, Stunt Show, Truck & Tractor Pull w/Fireworks.

Have you ever seen a Semi-Truck do a burn out? The Big Rig Burnouts Friday, September 24th. The Truck and Tractor Pull begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. The night will end with a spectacular fireworks show.

SATURDAY … The morning the Special Olympics Breakfast kicks off the day with proceeds going to the non-profit.

The day continues with the Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, Celebrity Meet, and Greet, Convoy Auction to raise money for Special Olympics of SWMO. Then to end the truck show we have a Convoy to the Street Party at Cunningham Park in Joplin, MO!