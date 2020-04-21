Grove, Oklahoma, climbs to nine deaths due to COVID-19, ranking #4 in the state

Rep Josh West confirms that all nine deaths in Delaware County are in Grove Oklahoma

Grove, Oklahoma, now has 9 fatal cases attributed to COVID-19. Ranking #4 in the state behind Ok City, Tulsa & Norman.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Health Department have updated their numbers for Tuesday. There are 21 additional deaths attributed to CORONAVIRUS, five occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 14-April 19.

“Four in Delaware County; a male and female in the 50 – 64 age group and two males in the age group of 65 and older. There are 164 total deaths in the state.” Oklahoma State Health Department Daily Update

REGIONAL COUNTIES

Delaware County has 87 confirmed cases, 9 deaths.

Ottawa County has 27 confirmed cases, no deaths.

Craig County has 8 confirmed cases no deaths.

LTC NUMBERS

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health LTC numbers as of Sunday night, April 19 at midnight there are 73 people who have tested positive at the Grove Nursing Center. The number of residents and staff testing positive continues to climb.

48 residents, 25 staff, 73 total, 5 confirmed fatal cases.

Official numbers as of Sunday night at midnight (These numbers usually take a day or two to catch up to other numbers)

TOWN RANKINGS

Oklahoma Rep Josh West House Dist. 5 confirms Tuesday via social media that there are nine (9) deaths due to COVID-19 in Delaware County. Not attributing them all to Grove Nursing Center specifically. However attributing them all to Grove.