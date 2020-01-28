Grocery Delivery launches in Joplin; “Yes, we deliver to Galena!” West 7th WalMart

JOPLIN, Mo. — West 7th Street Wal-Mart reminded us today they are getting ready for the big launch Tuesday, Grocery Delivery. And they will be able to deliver to Galena.

We talked to one of our Joplin News First top fans, Teresa and asked her if she will be using the grocery delivery. “I’ve used the pickup a few times and I like that, I’m not sure about the delivery and the cost. It seems like I’m going to have to read more about it.”

There are different ways you can pay for delivery, $7.95 or $9.95 per delivery, depending upon the time you choose. Or $12.95 a month for unlimited. Or $98.00 a year for the subscription to delivery.

DOWNLOAD THE GROCERY PICKUP & GROCERY DELIVERY APP

A special message from the West 7th Street Wal-Mart…

“$7.95 or $9.95 depending on the time slot you pick And we are also getting GROCERY UNLIMITED so for $12.95 a month or $98.00 a year you can get unlimited deliveries. Not to mention, we have coupon code FRUITCAR that you can use to get three deliveries for free. So try our grocery delivery.” #MRGROCERYDELIVERYMAN WEST 7TH STREET WAL-MART 0079

If you will go to the APP.

You go and you pick your time slot.

Pick delivery

Then you’ll get a text and/or email, depending on your personal settings letting you know when your driver is on their way. You can even track their location. Once they get there, they can take it right to your door, if you like, and you don’t even have to leave your house. That’s right! Delivery! Quick and easy! **$7.95 or $9.95 delivery charge depending on your time of delivery!

“Yes, we deliver to Galena!!! Here is a map with our delivery locations. #MRGROCERYDELIVERYMAN WEST 7TH STREET WAL-MART 0079

Delivery map for #0079, West 7th Wal-Mart. Check app for exact locations. Map was removed from site.

JOPLIN 0079 WEST 7TH LAUNCHES

NEOSHO 0017 LAUNCHES

WEBB CITY 0267 LAUNCHES

JOPLIN 0059 LAUNCHES

CARTHAGE 0013 (no information on their fb page, was removed)